

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An a cappella group that regularly performs for the royal family, and sang at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, is making its Canadian debut in Toronto Wednesday evening.

The all-male group of six choral singers live at Windsor Castle and speak very highly of the royal family.

“ As far as singing goes, it’s pretty much the cream of the cream and we feel very honoured to be doing that,” said Tim Carleston, one of the members of The Queen’s Six.

The group was established in 2008 to celebrate the 450th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth I. The members are all Lay Clerks with the St. George’s Chapel Choir. The members are all Lay Clerks with the St. George’s Chapel Choir, which consists of 12 male singers and a number of young “boy trebles,” performing eight services a week as well as private and state occasions.

“We’ve all met the Queen at one point or another, whether as part of one of those official services or we occasionally sing at private events as well. It’s wonderful. It’s just such an honour and a pleasure,” group member Simon Whiteley said.

“Honestly it can be quite nerve-wracking, obviously because the Queen is one of the, well probably, the most famous person in the world,” Whiteley said. “But she’s a lovely lady. She’s a very, very fine conversationalist, so you’re never short of something to talk about.”

The vocal group performed at the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry back in May, something they called an “intimate” affair.

“The actual day was just beautiful. It was absolutely gorgeous. It was a great thing to be a part of. I mean the privilege is enormous,” Carleston said. “George Clooney was right behind me, so obviously I made his day.”

“When you are there in the moment, it’s just a family wedding,” Dan Brittain said. “It was actually incredibly intimate even though there were millions watching.”

The Queen’s Six has a varied repertoire. The group sings sacred music and songs written by King Henry VIII, but they also perform jazz numbers and songs by Michael Jackson and Stevie Wonder.

Their performance in Toronto is the only Canadian stop in their North American tour. Member Andrew Thompson said the goal of the tour is to share The Queen’s Six’s style of music with the world.

“It’s to get the word out really. We love what we do and we want to share it as widely as possible,” Andrew Thompson said. “It’s very exciting for us to see the world and bring our brand of music to people who may not have come across British acapella before.”

The Queen’s Six is scheduled to perform at 7:30 p.m. at St. James Cathedral in downtown Toronto.