‘It’s so much love:’ Pascal Siakam pens goodbye letter to Toronto

Pascal Siakam is paying tribute to the City of Toronto in the wake of being traded from his longtime NBA home.

The former Toronto Raptor turned Indiana Pacer published a piece in the Players Tribune on Friday titled “Toronto Forever,” in which he reflected on his six seasons with the team and his love for the city.

“As far as fans go, I want to say a few things. One: it’s so much love. Not just the love I feel for them, but that I’ve shared with them. The way that people in Canada have fallen in love with the Raptors while I’ve been here, it’s like it happened in just the right way, at the right time. When we were really ready for it – and needed it,” he said in the piece.

Siakam was drafted by the Raptors in 2016 and as a late-first round pick expectations for the power forward were not particularly high.

But he went on to defy expectations, becoming a two-time NBA all-star who was an integral piece in the Raptors 2019 NBA championship.

In his Players Tribune piece Siakam said that he “took a lot of pride in being that guy” who connected multiple Raptors eras but at the same time understands that the NBA is a “business.”

“Toronto is just all I’ve known — and all I’ve wanted to know. I never asked for a trade. Maybe this sounds naive, but I felt I could be one of those dudes who spends his whole career on one team,” he said. “That was my mentality even with the rumors. Like: I helped the Raptors win their first NBA title. So eventually I’ll help them win their second. I always took that as a given, you know?”

Speaking to reporters on Thursday following the announcement of the trade, Raptor’s President Masai Ujiri said he understands how hard the shakeups have been for the players and the team but underscored the changes are necessary as part of the long-term plan.

“Yesterday, with Pascal. Incredibly difficult,” Ujiri said. “But we’re also excited about the new direction of the team.”

Ujiri says that the front office’s main focus now, and has been, on building the team around star Scottie Barnes.

But despite now being a former Raptor, Siakam said in the Players’ Tribute article that Toronto will always be home.

“None of [the trade] changes what Toronto has meant to me, though, and what it will keep meaning. That’s the main thing I wanted to say to everyone: This is home,” he wrote.

As for his Toronto-based PS43 Foundation, Siakam says that the work will continue despite his trade.

“It has been an enormous privilege to play on Canada’s NBA team, the Toronto Raptors, and my work with the PS43 Foundation has been a huge part of that journey,” he said in a news release sent out by the foundation on Friday afternoon. “There’s always going to be young people whose dreams are bigger than their opportunities, and who will go on to give back to their communities one day if only we can get them started, today. And because that work continues, so does our Foundation.”

The Foundation was inspired by Siakam’s late father, Tchamo Siakam, according to the release.

It aims to honour Tchamo’s legacy by creating educational opportunities in math, computer science and technology for Canadian youth through initiatives like Coding for Champions for kids in the GTA, Data Debunkers and the rebuilding of Alexandra Park’s basketball court. Additionally, the Foundation created a new scholarship for Cameroonian students studying technology at the University of New Brunswick in partnership with the McKenna Foundation last year.

The release says that growing up, Tchamo advised Pascal that “While an injury could end athletic careers, education would never be taken away.”

“My work may take me elsewhere, but Toronto will always be home – the place where I came of age as a player, and found the causes that I am passionate about,” Siakam said. “I will forever be thankful to this city and its people.”

Siakam will return home to Toronto to play the Raptors on Valentine’s Day.