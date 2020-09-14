TORONTO -- A Toronto community is mourning the death of a 58-year-old man, who was stabbed while volunteering at an Etobicoke mosque over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, emergency crews were called to the International Muslim Organization mosque, located in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Bergamot Avenue, for a report of a stabbing.

Just before, Mohamed-Aslim Zafis, a volunteer caretaker at the mosque, was sitting in a chair just outside the front doors ensuring that those who entered were complying with public health measures. Police said he was approached by a suspect and stabbed one time.

When emergency responders arrived at the scene, they located Zafis suffering from a stab wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the community stopped by the mosque on Monday to offer their condolences.

“To your family, our hearts and our prayers go out to you at this time of your loss,” a community member said outside the mosque. “There are no words that can make this better for your family. There are no words but the community is thinking of you.”

“It’s a tragedy.”

Another community member told reporters the incident is “really sad and worrisome” for other local residents and “religion as a whole.”

“It’s unfortunate that there are a few bad eggs in the community and perhaps one of them exercised what they shouldn’t have exercised and caused this problem and as a result we have a death in the community and it’s really sad for all of us.”

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford said the death of Zafis is “absolutely tragic and unacceptable.”

“My condolences go out to Mohamed-Aslim Zafis’s family and the Muslim community for their loss,” he wrote on Twitter.

In a statement issued over the weekend, IMO said the incident has left them “deeply saddened and shocked.”

“There are no words for what happened to the member of this congregation,” the statement read. “We further encourage our community not to speculate on what happened as the investigation is ongoing. Instead, we ask that you keep our brother and his family in your prayers.”

Investigators with the Toronto Police Service released surveillance camera footage of a suspect wanted in connection with the incident on Sunday. The suspect has been described by officers as a male with a slim build, who was wearing a black hoodie and dark pants at the time of the stabbing. He was last seen fleeing the scene on foot.

When asked if police were investigating the homicide as a potential hate crime on Sunday, Const. Alex Li said officers are not ruling out that possibility, but, at this time, the information they have does not suggest that.

The mosque remains closed as the investigation continues.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.