TORONTO -- A six-year-old girl has survived a fall from a 12th-floor balcony of an apartment building in Toronto's Jane and Finch neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to 2900 Jane Street, north of Cane Grassway, around 2:15 p.m., where they located the child on the ground with paramedics.

Police said she was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital in serious and "possibly life-threatening condition."

On Wednesday, police told CTV News Toronto the girl suffered a broken pelvis, but will survive.

"It's miracle," said Bill Micallef, who also lives on the twelfth floor of the apartment. "Even from the fifth floor you [could] die, never mind 12."

Investigators said they believe the top of a garbage bin may have helped break her fall.

Neighbours told CTV News Toronto the little girl moved to Canada from Vietnam with her family about one year ago.

"Beautiful girl, sweet,” said Lou Trin, a neighbour and family friend. "When you see her, she says 'hi, good morning.'"

Police returned to the building Wednesday to continue investigating the circumstances of the fall.

They are in the process of collecting and reviewing security video and witness accounts.

Investigators said there is no criminality in this case.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at (416) 808-3100.