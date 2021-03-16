TORONTO -- School boards in Ontario are working to finalize graduation plans amid a global pandemic.

Toronto’s largest school board says it’s “made the difficult decision that all graduations must be done virtually for this school year.” However, the board is giving local schools some flexibility.

“Locally, schools will be able to determine what virtual celebrations will look like and what will work best for their communities,” said Ryan Bird, spokesperson for the Toronto District School Board.

Ronan DSouza, a Grade 12 student at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Secondary School in Mississauga, says he hasn’t seen a classroom in months.

“Grade 11, March Break, yeah that was the last time and then poof all gone,” he said.

DSouza has been learning remotely since the pandemic began. It’s come with challenges, but the 17-year-old says his school is trying to make the day special.

“We’ll be able to pick up our gown and our hat, it’ll be pretty cute.”

Graduation is still a few months away, but DSouza has plans to celebrate with family at home.

“You know, a bunch of family pictures — mom and dad proud of their little boy,” he said.

Graduation celebrations at Peel District School Board (PDSB) are going virtual as well, but a spokesperson said the board is considering having students accept their diplomas in a physically distanced drive-by ceremony.

“We are considering several options for the distribution of diplomas which would observe Peel Public Health safety recommendations which may continue to be in place while appropriately celebrating the 2021 graduating class,” said Tiffany Gooch, spokeswoman for the PDSB.

The graduating class of 2020 saw more than 10, 000 students tune in to watch a live virtual celebration, Gooch added.

“I feel like everyone knows its very unlikely that it’s going to be happening, so no one wants to discuss it,” said Britney Tsesler, a Grade 12 student at Hodan Nalayeh Secondary School in Thornhill, Ont.

“We really hoped for a prom as well and we don’t think that’s going to happen, so it’s really sad,” she said.

There will also be changes to graduation photos.

“Currently, we’re not inviting photographers into schools for photos, however this may be reassessed when Toronto enters the Red Control Zone,” said Bird.

Despite the changes, DSouza remains positive.

“I think its a bummer, but we should be grateful for what we have.”