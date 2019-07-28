IT outage at Pearson Airport causing major delays
Hundreds of passengers wait to clear customs following an IT system outage at Pearson Airport in Toronto. (Courtesy: Carl Henry)
Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, July 28, 2019 5:07PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 28, 2019 5:38PM EDT
An IT system outage at Toronto Pearson Airport is causing major delays at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.
Toronto Pearson said in a tweet the outage is affecting international passengers.
The outage is also affecting international passengers arriving at Vancouver Airport.
More to come.