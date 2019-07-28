

Sean Davidson , CTV News Toronto





An IT system outage at Toronto Pearson Airport is causing major delays at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3.

Toronto Pearson said in a tweet the outage is affecting international passengers.

The outage is also affecting international passengers arriving at Vancouver Airport.

We are currently experiencing an IT system outage that is affecting passengers arriving from international destinations at Terminals 1 and 3. We are working closely with our partners at @CanBorderGTA to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) July 28, 2019

More to come.