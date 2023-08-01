'It could have ended tragically:' Video shows man walking on tracks at west-end Toronto subway station

The TTC says an incident at Christie Station last week “could have ended tragically” after a person walked onto the tracks spraying what appears to be a fire extinguisher.

The incident, which was captured on video and posted on social media, shows a shirtless man hopping across the tracks at the west-end subway station while holding a canister of something that emits a white, smoky substance.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said it occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on July 27 and was reported to transit control by the station collector.

The man left the station a short time later and police were advised of the situation, he said.

“Thankfully there were no injuries reported during this incident, but it could have ended tragically as TTC subway power rails carry a deadly 600 volts of power,” Green said in a statement emailed to CP24.com.

“We would hope that rather than recording, posting and embarrassing someone who may be in crisis, people seeing this kind of thing cut power to the tracks and report it ASAP so we can dispatch assistance.”

Toronto police said officers at 14 division attended the area but the man was not located.