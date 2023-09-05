It could feel like 40C today as 'atypical' heat warnings issued for much of Ontario

It could feel like 40 C on Tuesday afternoon, as heat warnings remain in place for much of Ontario.

Environment Canada and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) renewed heat warnings for a swath of regions as far south as Windsor, east to Ottawa, and north to Fort Hope, Ont. on Tuesday morning.

In the Toronto area, maximum temperatures could reach 29 to 34 C, while the humidex values could make it feel like 40.

ECCC says these kinds of temperatures are “atypical” for early September, and that the heat and humidity can deteriorate the air quality.

“The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors,” the agency warned.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”

Remember that HEAT STROKE is a medical emergency - CALL 911! #ONwx pic.twitter.com/GuORNpgSU0 — ECCC Weather Ontario (@ECCCWeatherON) September 4, 2023

To avoid overheating, the agency recommends that, if possible, you stay in a cool place, drink plenty of water, and check in on older family, friends, and neighbours. Outdoor workers should also take regularly scheduled breaks.

People or pets cannot be left inside parked vehicles, the agency reminded.

Heat warnings are in place for much of the province Tuesday. (ECCC)

HEAT PLANS IN PLACE FOR SOME SCHOOLS

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) says it has a plan to help its school communities deal with sweltering temperatures as kids head back to classes for the first day of school Tuesday.

According to the school board, the plan includes reducing strenuous activities, such as gym and sports, encouraging everyone to drink lots of water, keeping doors and windows open where possible and using fans to provide air movement.

Of the TDSB’s 583 schools, 177 are largely air conditioned, while 243 others have cooling centres in large spaces such as gyms or libraries. The rest have temperature cooling areas classes can rotate through, where a temporary air conditioning unit is set up.