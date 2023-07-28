It could feel like 40 in Toronto today as hot and humid weather continues

It could feel as hot as 40 in Toronto today as a week-long stretch of hot and humid weather continues.

Environment Canada is forecasting a daytime high of 32 C today but its warning that the humidex could reach 40, making for some of the hottest conditions Toronto has seen so far this summer.

In an advisory issued on Friday morning, the weather agency said that residents should watch for the effects of heat related illness, including “swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

They are also urging those who work outdoors to take regularly scheduled breaks in cool places.

“Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water,” the advisory states.

Toronto has been under a heat warning for the better part of the week but Environment Canada is calling for cooler temperatures on the weekend– with daytime highs of 27 C on Saturday and 22 C on Sunday.

The typical daytime high at this time of the year is about 27 C.

HOW TO BEAT THE HEAT

While Environment Canada says that “areas near the lakes can expect to remain cooler than areas inland” on Friday, those looking to cool off at some city beaches may be out of luck.

Toronto Public Health says that due to high E. coli bacteria levels Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Centre Island Beach, Woodbine Beach and Sunnyside Beach are all considered unsafe for swimming.

The good news is that there are other ways to go for a dip.

Due to the heat expected throughout the day on Friday, the City of Toronto has extended the hours at seven of its pools so that they will remain open until 11:45 p.m. tonight.

The pools with extended hours are as follows: