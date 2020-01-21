TORONTO -- Investigators will be providing an update on Tuesday afternoon into a deadly shooting that took place near a Scarborough gas station a day earlier.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads around 3:10 p.m. on Monday after receiving multiple reports of gunshots heard nearby.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a male with gunshot wounds. He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment with life-threatening injuries.

The victim died hours later, police said.

Police have not said how old the victim is, but have previously described him as “a boy.”

According to investigators, a male was taken into custody in connection with the shooting about 20 minutes after the incident. It is not clear if there are any other suspects being sought by police.

Police are expected to speak with reporters around 3 p.m. at 43 Division.