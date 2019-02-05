Investigators say Grimsby, Ont. murder victim was from Toronto
A Niagara Regional Police officer is seen in an undated file photo. (The Canadian Press/Francis Vachon)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 3:29PM EST
Police have identified a 30-year-old woman killed in Grimsby, Ont. last Friday as a Toronto resident.
According to the Niagara Regional Police Service, officers were called to a business in the area of Main Street East and Bartlett Avenue around 4:30 a.m.
When emergency crews arrived on scene, they found a female victim suffering from serious injuries.
The woman was transported to the hospital, but later died.
The victim was identified by police on Tuesday as Toronto-resident Amber Cobean.
Authorities said that a suspect, identified by police as 39-year-old Mark Burrell, also of Toronto, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the incident.
Investigators confirmed the victim and the suspect knew each other.
Police said that Burrell is being held for a bail hearing at the St. Catharines courthouse on Feb. 6.
The charge has not been proven in court.