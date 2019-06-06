

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Investigators have released a security camera image of two suspect vehicles they believe were involved in a downtown shooting that took place overnight Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Queen Street West and Spadina Avenue at around 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired nearby,

Upon arrival at the scene, police said they located about a dozen shell casings and pieces of a broken vehicle.

A 33-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the hip and was subsequently taken to hospital to be treated for his serious injuries.

On Thursday, police said a white vehicle and a red vehicle were seen following each other before gunfire erupted.

Investigators have released a security camera image of the two vehicles in an effort to identify those responsible for the shooting.

The white vehicle is believed to have “several bullet holes” in it, according to police. They also believe that the white vehicle is a Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with further information regarding the investigation is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.