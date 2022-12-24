Investigation underway following explosion at house in Toronto's west end

An investigation is underway following an explosion at a house in Toronto's west end.

The incident happened in the Oakwood Village area at 171 Cedric Ave., just south of Vaughan Road and east of Oakwood Avenue.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and an investigation into the origin, cause, and circumstances of this explosion will be initiated, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said in a tweet posted shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday.

He said no one was injured in the fire, which firefighters quickly suppressed.