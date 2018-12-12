

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police said an investigation is underway after a suspicious package was located at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday night.

The package was found at around 8:45 p.m. in Terminal 1 at the airport.

Toronto Pearson International Airport said on Twitter that the package in question is a piece of unattended luggage that was found on the third floor of the terminal.

“This is on the public side so just after the check-in counter but prior to security,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 from the scene.

The explosive device unit of the Peel Regional Police Service has been called in.

Part of the affected terminal has been shut down as an investigation is conducted.

Peel police said they are advising passengers to check their flight status prior to heading to the airport.

