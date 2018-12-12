Investigation underway after suspicious package found at Pearson airport
Emergency officials are seen investigating at Toronto Pearson International Airport after a suspicious package was found on Wednesday Dec. 12, 2018.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, December 12, 2018 10:06PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, December 12, 2018 10:51PM EST
Peel Regional Police said an investigation is underway after a suspicious package was located at Toronto Pearson International Airport on Wednesday night.
The package was found at around 8:45 p.m. in Terminal 1 at the airport.
Toronto Pearson International Airport said on Twitter that the package in question is a piece of unattended luggage that was found on the third floor of the terminal.
“This is on the public side so just after the check-in counter but prior to security,” Const. Akhil Mooken told CP24 from the scene.
The explosive device unit of the Peel Regional Police Service has been called in.
Part of the affected terminal has been shut down as an investigation is conducted.
Peel police said they are advising passengers to check their flight status prior to heading to the airport.
More to come…