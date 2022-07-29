Investigation underway after suspicious death of 22-year-old woman in Newmarket

York Regional Police investigate a suspicious death in Newmarket on July 29, 2022. York Regional Police investigate a suspicious death in Newmarket on July 29, 2022.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton