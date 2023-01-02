Investigation underway after man shot in Toronto's west end

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Fans mourn Pele at public viewing in Brazil stadium

Mourners began paying their respects to Pele in a solemn procession past his coffin at the Vila Belmiro Stadium in his hometown of Santos on Monday. The Brazilian soccer great died Thursday after a battle with cancer. He was 82.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton