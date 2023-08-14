Investigation underway after man found with life-threatening injuries in Mississauga

Police are investigating after a man was found with life-threatening injuries in Mississauga late Sunday night.

Officers were called to a residential area near Homeric and Vera Cruz drives just before midnight for what was originally thought to be a collision, police said.

An adult male was found to have life-threatening injuries and transported to a trauma centre, though it’s unclear how his injuries were sustained, police told CP24 Monday morning.

No other information was released.

Road closures in the area have been lifted.