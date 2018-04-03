

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a body was located near the edge of the Rouge River in Markham late Monday night.

Officers were called to the area of Warden Avenue and Highway 407 at around 11 p.m. after human remains were found near the river.

The remains, police say, belong to an unidentified male.

Police did not say if they believe the death is suspicious but a post-mortem examination has been scheduled for today and the scene will be held pending the results of the autopsy.

Officers with the criminal investigations bureau are asking anyone with information about the death to contact police.