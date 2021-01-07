TORONTO -- Police say they are investigating after a 14-year-old boy walked into a Toronto hospital with a gunshot wound this afternoon.

Officers have not provided any information about the boy’s current condition.

The circumstances surrounding the teen’s injuries are not clear but police say they are investigating whether it is connected to a shooting in 42 Division earlier today.

Police say shortly before 1 p.m., officers were called to the area of Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road for a reported shooting.

Officers are currently reviewing video surveillance footage of the area, police said in a tweet.