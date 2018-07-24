

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





The investigation into the motive behind a deadly mass shooting on the Danforth on Sunday night continues Tuesday as the community comes together to mourn the tragic attack.

On Monday night, forensic officers were seen at a Thorncliffe Park Drive apartment complex where the suspect, identified by the Special Investigations Unit as 29-year-old Toronto resident Faisal Hussain, lived with his parents.

Police say 13 people were wounded and two people, an 18-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl, were killed after a gunman walked along a busy stretch of Danforth Avenue, near Logan Avenue, and began firing at groups of people.

Witnesses say the suspect fired at unsuspecting people on the street as well as people sitting in restaurants.

According to investigators, the incident unfolded “very quickly” and ended in the death of the gunman, who sustained a fatal gunshot wound.

The thirteen surviving victims are between the ages from 17 to 59 and their injuries range from minor to serious, police confirmed.

The family of Hussain released a statement Monday, saying that their son suffered from “severe mental health challenges,” including psychosis and depression.

“We are utterly devastated by the incomprehensible news that our son was responsible for the senseless violence and loss of life that took place on the Danforth,” the family’s statement read.

Acquaintances of Hussain described him as “polite,” “respectful,” and “friendly.”

Police have not yet determined a motive in the attack but say they are considering all possibilities.

Homicide Det.-Sgt. Terry Browne, who spoke to reporters on Monday, said police are looking into the suspect's background as part of their investigation.

"I can’t speak to what was in this individual’s mind. We’ll certainly dissect everything,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of the Greektown neighbourhood where the shooting took place are still reeling from the deadly attack.

A candlelight vigil was held on the Danforth on Monday night and flowers, as well as messages of support, have been placed along the street where the mass shooting occurred.

Teen killed in attack planned to go to nursing school

Photos of Reese Fallon, the 18-year-old woman killed in the shooting, were seen at a growing memorial for the victims on the Danforth.

Flags will be placed at half-staff today at a Toronto high school where Fallon recently graduated.

Fallon graduated from Malvern Collegiate Institute, located in the city's east end, just last month and had planned to attend McMaster University’s nursing program in the fall.

"We are heartbroken to learn that a recent graduate of the TDSB was among those who tragically passed away as a result of (the) violence on the Danforth,” John Malloy, the director of education at the Toronto District School Board, said in a statement released Monday.

He described Fallon as an “engaging student” who was “highly regarded by staff” and “loved by her friends.”

“Malvern CI will be open on Tuesday and supports will be made available to students who need them," Malloy's statement read.