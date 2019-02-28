

CTV News Toronto





Police remain at a home in Oshawa where the death of a 21-year-old man is being investigated as “suspicious.”

Durham Regional Police were called to the residence on Langford Street at around 7:30 p.m.

Once there, they found a man suffering from “obvious signs of trauma.” He died at the scene.

Few details have been provided about the investigation. Police have not released the victim’s official cause of death.

Homicide detectives, forensic investigators and other officers are investigating. As of Thursday morning, the vicinity of the home was still cordoned off with police tape and a forensic identification truck was parked outside.

Police say officers have been canvassing neighbouring homes looking for video, witnesses, and any other information.

The victim’s name has not been released.

There was no immediate word on a possible suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Durham police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.