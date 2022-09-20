Investigation continues after female victim killed inside Mississauga Canadian Tire store

A Mississauga Canadian Tire remains closed after a female was fatally stabbed inside the store early Monday evening.

Around 6 p.m. last night, Peel police were called to the busy retail store in the Heartland Town Centre near Mavis and Britannia roads for multiple reports of a stabbing.

There, they found a female “with obvious signs of trauma.” The victim, whose name and age have not been released at this point, died at the scene.

A male suspect, who sustained minor injuries, was arrested and taken to a “local hospital for medical care,” media officer Const. Philip Yake told reporters at the scene Monday evening. Charges have yet to be laid against the suspect.

A store employee told CTV News that the incident happened in the store’s garden centre area.

Peel police won’t say if the victim and her attacker knew each other or what kind of relationship they may have had as the “investigation is still in its infancy.” They would also not comment on a motive, how exactly the suspect was hurt, or if he entered the store armed.

Police did, however, say that they aren’t looking for any other suspects at this time.

"This is deemed to be an isolated incident and the public's safety is not a concern," Yake said.

Peel police’s homicide bureau is now handling this investigation.

Police are expected to provide more details about this case at some point today.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Peel police at 905-453-3311, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or https://peelcrimestoppers.ca/.

-with files from CP24’s Joshua Freeman