Intoxicated woman kicked officer while being arrested in Peterborough: police

A woman who allegedly kicked a police officer while being arrested over the weekend in Peterborough is facing a number of charges.

The incident happened on Sunday at a business near Charlotte and George streets.

Peterborough Police Service said officers were flagged down at about 2:30 a.m. after a person refused to leave the premises.

When they arrived, a woman was allegedly aggressive with staff and officers, and while being arrested kicked an officer in the leg, police said in a news release.

A 26-year-old Peterborough woman, whose name has not been released, has been charged with assaulting a peace officer. She has also been charged with being intoxicated in a public place under the Liquor License Control Act.

The accused was released with a promise to appear in court on Feb. 13.