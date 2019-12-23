TORONTO -- Two pedestrians fatally struck by an alleged impaired driver in Scarborough on Sunday night were 19-year-old international students on their way to get food, police sources say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Markham Road and Progress Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving three pedestrians and a vehicle.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located two people suffering from serious injuries. The 19-year-old men were transported to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

A 20-year-old man was taken from the scene to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Two brothers and a friend of theirs had gone for a walk to get food when they were struck by a vehicle, police sources told CP24.

On Sunday night, investigators told reporters at the scene that the driver of the 2014 Mazda involved in the incident allegedly entered the intersection at a “high rate of speed.”

“The pedestrians were on the sidewalk on the south side here at Progress Avenue and that’s where they were struck,” Insp. Stacey Davis said.

“He (the driver) did mount the curb and it does appear that he struck the guiderail also on the south side here and drove up the sidewalk and struck the pedestrians on the sidewalk.”

Centennial College ‘deeply saddened by tragic incident’

On Monday morning, a spokesperson confirmed that the three men were enrolled as international students at Centennial College.

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we must inform our Centennial College community of a tragic single-vehicle collision near Progress Campus last night that resulted in the death of two of our students and serious injury to another,” Marilyn Herie said.

“All three victims are international students with us, and they were staying in our Progress Campus residence over the holiday break.”

We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred near our Progress Campus last night that took the lives of two of our students and left a third in hospital. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of those impacted by this tragedy.https://t.co/1lktkwXsic — Centennial College (@CentennialEDU) December 23, 2019

Herie said the college is in the process of reaching out to the families of the victims.

On-site grief counselling will be set up at the college in the wake of the deadly incident.

Pickering man faces impaired driving charges

Police have identified the 40-year-old driver as Pickering resident Michael Johnson.

He was transported from the scene to hospital to be assessed and was taken into custody.

Johnson now faces nine charges in connection with the deadly incident, including two counts of impaired driving causing death and two counts of dangerous driving causing death.