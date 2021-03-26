TORONTO -- Two suspects wanted in connection with a homicide and attempted murder in Stoney Creek last month have fled the country, Hamilton police say.

On Feb. 28, police responded to a shooting in the area of Arvin Avenue and Hilton Drive shortly after 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, a 26-year-old woman was found with a gunshot wound on the side of the road, police said.

She was taken to hospital in serious condition.

As officers were investigating, they discovered the body of a deceased man.

He was later identified as 39-year-old Tyler Pratt of British Columbia who was in the process of relocating to the Greater Toronto Area.

The two victims knew each other, but police did not say how they knew each other.

A few days later, police issued warrants for two suspects wanted in connection with the incident.

Oliver Karafa, 28-years-old, and Yun (Lucy) Lu Li, 25-years-old, are wanted for first-degree murder. Both suspects are from Toronto.

On Friday, police confirmed that the suspects fled the country.

Police said Karafa and Li boarded a flight from Canada to Eastern Europe roughly 24 hours after the incident.

Investigators believe the suspects are aware that they are wanted and are actively evading police.

“Oliver and Lucy, if you are seeing this we encourage you to turn yourselves in. We are working closely with international authorities and we are positive that our investigation will lead to your whereabouts,” Staff Sgt. Jim Callender said in a video statement.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamilton police Det. David Tsuchida at 905-546-4123 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.