

Miriam Katawazi , CTV News Toronto





TORONTO – Hamilton police say a man fled to Ethiopia Sunday morning, less than 36 hours after he allegedly shot and killed someone outside a bar.

Police said that 29-year-old Obsa Junedi-Mohamed was shot and killed outside Boulevard Billiards in downtown Hamilton around 1:35 a.m. on Saturday.

Police said they had found Junedi-Mohamed suffering from gunshot wounds, and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that the victim was engaged in an argument with two male suspects before he was shot. On Saturday evening, police released images of two people who were present at the billiard hall during the incident.

Police have now identified a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting. Hamilton resident Ibrahim Issak-Hussen, who also goes by the street name “Seesmo,” is wanted for first-degree murder, police said.

But police had not yet made the identification at the time Issak-Hussen boarded an overseas flight in Toronto.

Investigators are now involved in an international manhunt to locate him and bring him back to Ontario to stand trial, police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Officers said a white, four-door sedan, which was allegedly used as getaway car, was recovered on Boston Crescent Wednesday afternoon and a warrant was issued to search for evidence related to the murder.

Investigators said they also now know that another friend of the victim, who goes by the street name “Koby,” was present at the billiard hall when the victim was killed.

Police said they are also looking to identify and interview him.