

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





The torrential rain hit the city Wednesday morning, leaving some motorists trapped in floodwaters on major roads.

Between 9.30 a.m. and 11.30 a.m.,Toronto fire said they responded to 12 water rescues, where multiple cars were trapped in floodwaters at each location.

The Highway 400 ramp to Islington Avenue sustained serious flooding, which required at least one car to be hoisted out of high water.

IN PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes severe flooding across Toronto



Motorists became trapped after driving through floodwaters on the Islington Road off ramp on Highway 401. (Twitter / @SonnySubra)





A car was lifted from flood waters on the Highway 401 ramp to Islington Avenue. (Twitter / @SonnySubra)

Earlier on Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the city, warning of local rainfall accumulations of 20 to 40 millimetres of rain.

There is a 40 per cent chance rain will return to the city later this evening but it is not forecast to be as severe.

Had a full briefing with Councillor @FrancesNunziata from @cityoftoronto staff on the #flooding from this morning's storm. Crews are continuing to visit affected homes. Thanks to City workers, @Toronto_Fire, @TorontoPolice, @TTChelps, & @TorontoOEM for their ongoing efforts. — John Tory (@JohnTory) July 17, 2019

At the peak of the flooding, several roads and highway ramps were closed but most have since reopened.

The TTC also earlier warned that flooding was causing delays on many of their routes.



Motorists are driving through deep water on Highway 401 near Kipling. (MTO Traffic Camera)



Motorists drive slowly through flood waters on the Highway 401 westbound off ramp. (MTO)

The Ontario Provincial Police has warned motorists to take care on the roads.

The Toronto and Regional Conservation Authority (TRSA) issued a flood warning Wednesday afternoon, after some areas recieved more than 80 mm of rain in less than six hours.

"Due to the heavy rainfall moving across the GTA, rivers within the GTA are experiencing high flows and water levels," a TRSA statement said.

Jane subway station flooding mess 1 #ttc pic.twitter.com/MJy2NxoFB3 — MarKo (@marco_crawford) July 17, 2019 ⚠️ Hi everyone - the heavy rainfall is affecting many of our routes right now, with diversions in some places and others running behind schedule due to surface water and slower moving traffic. Please allow for extra travel time. ��️ ^KJ — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) July 17, 2019

"Some portions of Black Creek have overtopped the river banks and is causing local flooding issues."

"All rivers and streams within the GTA should be considered dangerous."

People are being advised to use "extreme caution" around waterways and not drive through floodwaters.

Meanwhile, the heat and humidity are forecast to stick around for the rest of the week, with even hotter and more humid conditions forecast for Friday.

Temperatures are expected to feel above 40 C with the humidex over the weekend and there is a 40 per cent chance of showers on Saturday.