Instagram accounts being hacked for ransom

There are 18.4 million Canadians who use the social media app Instagram, accounting for almost half of Canada’s population.

While the app is a great way for individuals and small businesses to share photos, videos and connect with followers, it’s increasingly being targeted by hackers.

“The hackers got into my account and they changed my email, and they changed my password so I couldn’t get back in," said Siva Swaminathan of Toronto, a chef who uses Instagram for her small business providing healthy recipes.

Swaminathan said that she has been using the platform for the past seven years and has 2,500 followers, but recently she was hacked and locked out her account.

Swaminathan was told by the scammers if she wanted her account back she would have to pay them money.

“They held me for ransom. As soon as they did it they sent me a note on WhatsApp saying ‘we have your account give me money,’" said Swaminathan.

Arianna Hatzis of Burlington uses her Instagram account for personal reasons and she was just hacked losing precious family photos and videos.

"We rely so much on social media and when you have your account hacked there is really not much that you can do about it,” said Hatzis.

Hatzis said scammers sent messages to her contacts promoting cryptocurrencies.

"I started getting messages from all my friends with screen shots saying your account has been hacked and sure enough it was," said Hatzis.

Sam Andrey is the Acting Executive Director of the Leadership Lab at Toronto Metropolitan University and said the best way to protect yourself is to use strong passwords unique to the platform, two-factor authentication and never respond to messages that appear to be sent from Instagram.

“Especially through direct messaging on Instagram where basically people are tricked into providing information," said Andrey. "Meta or Facebook will never message you in your direct messages asking for information that is not something that happens."

CTV News reached out to Instagram and a spokesperson said, “we have sophisticated measures in place to stop bad actors in their tracks before they gain access to accounts, as well as measures to help people recover their accounts. We know we can do more here, and we're working hard in both of these areas to stop bad actors before they cause harm, and to keep our community safe.”

With help from Instagram, Hatzis was able to recover her account, but Swaminathan said she had to start all over creating a new Instagram account from scratch.

Since Instagram is free to use it's hard to get through and get help when you need it. If your account is hacked you should still contact the platform and warn your friends and family your account has been compromised.