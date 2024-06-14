A coroner’s inquest will be held next month into the death of 31-year-old man who was beaten to death while in custody at the Don Jail 15 years ago.

The inquest into the death of Jeffrey Munro, who was killed by a fellow inmate at the Toronto jail on Nov. 7, 2009, is expected to last for five days and will hear from approximately five witnesses.

The man responsible for Munro’s death, 26-year-old Troy Campbell, was subsequently found guilty of the murder and sentenced in 2012 to life in prison without the chance of parole for 12 years.

At the time, a court heard that Campbell beat Munro, an inmate in the psychiatric unit, to death after a squabble over a bag of potato chips.

The attack, the court heard, was witnessed by multiple other inmates.

The victim’s mother, Christine Munro, previously said that her son suffered from mental illness and should have been in a psychiatric facility, not in a jail. At the time of Munro’s death, his mother said her son hadn’t been charged with a violent crime.

“The inquest will examine the circumstances surrounding Mr. Munro’s death. The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths,” a news release issued by the province on Friday read.

Dr. Geoffrey Bond will be the presiding officer and the inquest counsel will be Kristin Smith, according to the release.

The inquest will begin on July 8 at 9:30 a.m.

With files from The Canadian Press