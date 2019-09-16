

Sean Davidson, CTV News Toronto





Additional support has been put in place for students at a Mississauga school after an innocent teenager was killed in an “ambush-type” shooting over the weekend.

The shooting occurred in a parkette behind an apartment complex near Morning Star and Goreway Drives at around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim killed in the shooting has since been identified as Grade 12 student Jonathan Davis. He attended Lincoln M. Alexander Secondary School in Malton.

Five other people were also wounded in the attack, including a 13-year-old girl, a 16-year-old boy and two other 17-year-old boys.

A spokeswoman for the Peel District School Board said members of the board's Critical Incident Response Team will be at the school to support both staff and students.



Jonathan Davis, bottom right, is pictured with his mother, bottom left, and two siblings. (Supplied)

Carla Pereira said support staff will stay there as long as they're needed and that supports will also be available for staff and students at neighbouring schools.

Pereira says the board understands that violent incidents such as this one can affect those who live and work nearby.

At a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Peel Police Chief Chris McCord said that investigators believe the suspects were motivated, at least in part, by another rap video that had been shot in the same parkette by the same group and released earlier this week.

That video, he said, contained information “challenging other people within the community.”



Paramedics rush a victim to hospital after the shooting. (CTV News Toronto)

McCord said that police have not yet been able to ascertain how many of the victims were involved in the video shoot, though he said that at least some of those shot were bystanders who were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.

“We believe their (the suspects) motive for coming here was to target those individuals shooting the rap video. There just happened to be a lot of people outside – it was a nice night last night – and they became victims caught up in this attack,” he said.

McCord said that one of the five surviving individuals struck by gunfire has since been released from hospital while the other four are listed in stable condition.



Police investigate after several shots were fired in Mississauga. (CTV News Toronto)

Peel regional police are still looking for at least seven suspects in the case.

Investigators say the suspects descended on the area surrounding an apartment complex, firing semi-automatic handguns indiscriminately.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has described the shooting as a “senseless, tragic” act of violence.

“I am a mother and I was just crushed to hear that there are individuals marring a beautiful evening by executing senseless violent crimes with semi-automatic weapons,” she said. “My heart goes out to the family of this innocent victim, now deceased, who by all accounts was outstanding young man who lived here in the complex. It is just a senseless event.”

Crombie said that residents of the complex are understandably shaken in the wake of the shooting but she said that it is a “targeted and isolated incident.”

She said that there will be an increased police presence in the area for an extended time period.

“The community should feel safe,” she said.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has been organized by a family friend to help raise money for Davis' funeral. More than $2,000 of the $15,000 goal had been raised as of 12 p.m. on Monday.

With files from The Canadian Press.