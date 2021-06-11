TORONTO -- A man has sustained serious injuries following an industrial accident in Mississauga Friday night.

It happened near Ridgeway Drive and The Collegeway at 7 p.m. when a man fell off a loading dock in the area, according to police.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said the man in his 50s was transported to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

The Ministry of Labour has been contacted regarding the incident, police said.