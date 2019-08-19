

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An industrial accident at Toronto Pearson International Airport has left a man with serious injuries.

Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on Monday.

The adult male victim was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition by responding paramedics.

UPDATE:

- Male is being transported to a Toronto Trauma Center in serious but non-life threatening condition at this time.

- The Ministry of Labor will be investigating. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) August 19, 2019

The Ministry of Labour has been notified and is investigating the incident.