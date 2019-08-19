Industrial accident at Pearson Airport leaves man with serious injuries
The scene of an industrial accident at Toronto Pearson International Airport is seen. (CTV News Toronto)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, August 19, 2019 11:26AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 19, 2019 12:01PM EDT
An industrial accident at Toronto Pearson International Airport has left a man with serious injuries.
Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just before 11 a.m. on Monday.
The adult male victim was transported from the scene to a trauma centre in non-life-threatening condition by responding paramedics.
The Ministry of Labour has been notified and is investigating the incident.