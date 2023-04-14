Induction vs. gas stoves: Which one is right for you?

Recently the United States Product Safety Commission suggested there should be a ban on gas stoves, leading to a heated debate among chefs who love cooking with gas.

While the idea of a ban was quickly dismissed it did draw attention to another way to cook your food – an induction range, which uses magnetic coils below a ceramic surface to send heat directly to the cookware.

With an induction range, you can have a stovetop that is hot enough to cook a casserole, but cool to the touch.

When Leah Brickley said farewell to her gas stove last year and bought an induction range for her home kitchen, she admits, as a professional chef, she was a bit conflicted.

“I was a little nervous when they actually pulled the gas stove out and put the induction in, but I haven't looked back and I don't miss cooking with gas at all,” Brickley said.

Consumer Reports said if you’re looking to replace an old range, don’t let fear of the unfamiliar keep you from switching to induction.

"Induction uses an oscillating magnetic field to actually transfer energy directly from the element to the pan and the result is it’s much more efficient and it heats up faster, too,” Paul Hope with Consumer Reports, said.

Hope also said that contrary to what you may have heard, you probably won’t need to buy all new cookware.

“It’s true that induction only works with magnetic cookware, but that really isn't as limiting as it sounds,” he said. “Cast iron, most stainless steel, even an enamel cast iron Dutch ovens all work.”

Hope said you can use a magnet to test your pans at home. If it sticks, its going to work with inductions.

What doesn't work is aluminum – but anodized aluminum might, he said.

“Traditionally anodized aluminum cookware didn't work with induction, but more and more we’re seeing pieces like this that come with a special base that's induction compatible,” said Hope.

According to Energy Star tests, an induction stove is about ten per cent more efficient than an electric stove and about three times more efficient than gas.

If you make the switch to an induction range, it uses the same outlet as a traditional electric stove.