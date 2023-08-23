Indigo launches first-of-its-kind concept store offering booze in Toronto

Indigo will open a first-of-its-kind concept store in downtown Toronto offering shoppers booze as they browse an "edited selection" of books and lifestyle products.

A release issued Wednesday says the new 16,000 sq. ft. store will open within The Well development, located between King and Front streets west of Spadina Avenue, this fall.

The store will offer an “edited selection of Indigo’s curated assortment of books,” with a heightened focus on lifestyle products, such as records, plants, home decor, and “in-store experiences.”

Inside the new location, there will be a gourmet coffee truck offering pastries, snacks, beer and wine. The store said the space is also intended to be used to host book clubs, events and gatherings.

The elevated concept “marks an evolution for the brand," the company said.

“We know our customers love the current Indigo stores, but we also know the world is changing and people are craving more meaningful experiences that get them closer to their passions,” Peter Ruis, CEO, said in a statement included in the release.

Ruis said the company is “thrilled” to offer the elevated experience.

“This will be a destination and social meeting place, celebrating the best of what Indigo does; Books, Music, Fashion and Culture – it will be a total lifestyle emporium,” he said.

The announcement comes weeks after the company reported a loss of $49.6 million its latest financial year -- a year which saw a cyberattack take down its website and payment systems, and compromise the personal information of some current and former employees.

Indigo currently operates retail stores in all 10 provinces and one territory in Canada.