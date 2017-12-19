

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The province’s police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a man sustained a serious injury during an incident involving Toronto police in Mississauga on Tuesday.

The Special Investigations Unit said Toronto officers began following a vehicle in the area of Fairview Road West and Hanson Road just before 5 p.m. as preliminary information suggested that an occupant of the vehicle had been involved in a bank robbery.

In the area of Hurontario Street and Rathburn Road the vehicle was involved in a collision with four other vehicles.

A man fled the scene of the crash, but was arrested soon after. He was then taken to hospital to be treated for a serious injury, the SIU said.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

Three investigators, two forensic investigators and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to this incident, according to the SIU.

Road closures have been implemented in the area to accommodate an investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.