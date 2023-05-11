'Inadequate investigation': Police find 'no evidence' of forcible confinement of 6-year-old Black student
Toronto police found “no evidence” to support laying charges against elementary school staff who allegedly forcibly confined a six-year-old Black student in a closet-sized room – a decision advocates say is “anchored in anti-Black racism.”
A parent at John Fisher Junior Public School, located in midtown Toronto, came forward with allegations of dozens of racist acts toward her and her son.
“The Toronto Police Service found no evidence to support the laying of any charges and concluded that there was nothing to indicate that the staff’s actions were based on race,” according to an Ontario Principals’ Council message on May 8.
Toronto-based advocacy group Parents of Black Children (PoBC) told CTV News Toronto the findings did not come as a surprise, since Black families “very rarely” get justice in police investigations.
It is “abundantly clear” an anti-Black racism lens was not utilized in the investigation, the organization said.
“Anti-Black racism IS violence; it can also be nuanced for those not versed in its experience or the ability to understand and identify anti-Black racism,” advocates said in a statement on Thursday.
“The fact that the justice system has not caught up to addressing very real instances of inhumane treatment anchored in anti-Black racism in no way invalidates the experience of the child and family involved.”
Toronto police told CTV News Toronto that officers interviewed dozens of people, including the alleged victim, the family, teachers, school administrators, parents, and current and former school students.
Investigators consulted with the Child & Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC) and the decision was reviewed by specialized officers from the TPS’ Hate Crime Unit and the Ministry of the Attorney General’s Hate Crime Working Group, police said.
“Although we understand these allegations are upsetting, the thorough and consultative investigation undertaken by the Service found no evidence to support the laying of charges,” a Toronto police spokesperson said on Thursday.
At the time of the incident, the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) removed John Fisher’s principal, vice-principal, and one of its teachers, and placed them on home assignment.
While the Toronto police’s investigation has concluded, TDSB spokesperson Ryan Bird said an internal one will be launched to address additional allegations, beyond forcible confinement. Therefore, staff members have not returned to school.
Procedures require the TDSB to notify police and the Children’s Aid Society when serious allegations are made. Bird said the latter organization has decided to look into the allegations, temporarily suspending the school board’s investigation until it receives permission to proceed.
“We recognize that this has been, and continues to be, a difficult time for students, staff and families – especially those directly involved who deserve a prompt resolution,” Bird said.
THE ALLEGATIONS
Faridah, the child’s mother, could not comment on the police findings because she is seeking legal counsel to address the incident, according to PoBC. CTV News Toronto omitted her last name to protect her child’s identity.
“We stand in solidarity with them and assure them of our unwavering support throughout their pursuit of justice,” the organization said.
Faridah spoke to CTV News Toronto in March, and opened up about the “emotional” and “unbelievable” acts of anti-Black racism she says happened to her six-year-old son, including when he was locked in a closet-sized room for 30-minutes in January.
When PoBC co-founder Charline Grant visited the room after the incident, she said she couldn’t stretch her arms out. “That’s how tiny it is,” she told CTV News Toronto at the time.
Faridah also alleged her son, who she says is the only Black boy in his Grade 1 class, was forced to sit “alone in the corner” at a desk covered in scribbled unpleasant words.
While the police investigation has concluded, Dhruv Jain, a parent with a child in the same Grade 1 class, told CTV News Toronto the issues brought to light by the incident – such as extra behavioral support needed in the classroom – have not been resolved at John Fisher.
“I think it provokes questions about how we move forward as a community,” Jain said.
“We need to deal with these issues on a daily basis. This is not an academic exercise for us. This is our children’s lives, this is our children’s education.”
With files from CTV News Toronto’s Natalie Johnson
