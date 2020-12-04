TORONTO -- A driver has been charged in the death of a woman who was struck while walking her dog in Oakville, Ont.

Halton Regional Police say the fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon.

The 51-year-old and her dog were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined the victim was walking her dog on a path when they were hit by the vehicle that had left the roadway.

After hitting the pedestrian and her pet, police say the driver struck a stone post before the vehicle came to rest in the road.

The driver, a man in his 50s from Oakville, has been arrested for impaired operation and dangerous driving causing death.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2020.