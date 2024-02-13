Impaired driving charges laid after transport truck rolls over in Mississauga

One person is facing impaired driving charges after a transport truck rolled over on Highway 427.

Ontario Provincial Police said it happened in the southbound lanes of the highway, near Derry Road, in Mississauga.

The driver was found to have a blood alcohol level over 0.08 per cent — the legal limit.

Images from the scene showed the cab and the trailer lying on their side on the highway. OPP did not report any serious injuries.

Some lanes of the highway were closed because of the rollover, but all lanes have since reopened.