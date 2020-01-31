TORONTO -- A 35-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving offences after allegedly driving to a police facility in Richmond Hill and falling asleep inside.

York Regional Police said that officers noticed a man asleep in a chair inside the York Regional Police Community Resource Center around 7 p.m. last night.

“The man was woken up and he advised he was there to report a collision,” investigators said in a news release issued Friday. “Officers observed signs that the man was under the influence of alcohol.”

Police said that video surveillance footage showed the man had been driving prior to arriving at the resource center. The video showed him parking his vehicle in the Customer Service Center lot before entering the facility.

TIP OF THE WEEK - Collisions must be reported to police within 24hrs. Driving to the collision reporting centre impaired, then falling asleep while waiting to file the report is a bad idea and illegal. A 35yr-old man now facing charges for doing just that. https://t.co/eVcBqUFqXe — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 31, 2020

The man was asked to take a breath test and failed, police said. He was then taken into custody.

The man, who is from the Township of Essa, has been charged with impaired driving and having a blood alcohol level of over 80 milligrams.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.