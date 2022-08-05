Impaired driving charges laid after driver caught driving on curb in Richmond Hill

A man is facing impaired driving charges after being spotted driving erratically and hitting curbs in Richmond Hill.

York Regional Police posted a video to their social media account on Friday showing another driver calling officers to report that a pickup truck hit a curb.

“I think he’s drunk or something,” the caller is heard saying.

When officers caught up with the driver, they were parked on a curb.

The driver is heard in the video saying that he is lost and trying to get to Toronto.

“I don’t know this place,” he is heard saying.

When the officer asks the driver if he has his licence, the man replies by saying he has nothing but his shorts.

Sober? ❌

Valid license? ❌

Wearing shorts? ✅



After he was spotted hitting curbs and driving erratically, this driver was arrested in #RichmondHill and charged with impaired driving, Over 80 and driving with a suspended licence. #SafeRoadsYourCall pic.twitter.com/1tmBssubrr — York Regional Police (@YRP) August 5, 2022

The officer is then heard telling the man he can smell alcohol and that he is slurring his words. The driver is then taken into custody.

He has since been charged with driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his system and driving with a suspended licence.

In the video, York police thanked the person who called the incident in, saying they are one of about 3,500 people a year who called police to report impaired driving.

“These calls save lives,” they said.