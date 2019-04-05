

CTV News Toronto





Four children were injured in a “serious” Whitchurch-Stouffville crash on Thursday morning that police say has resulted in impaired charges against a driver.

York Regional Police said the two-vehicle collision unfolded on Stouffville Road, between Kennedy and McCowan roads, at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

A seven-year-old, a 13-year-old, and two 12-year-olds were inside one vehicle being driven by a female driver when they collided with another vehicle. The children and woman were all taken to hospital “suffering from injuries,” police said. The severity of those injuries were not disclosed.

The lone occupant of the second vehicle needed to be extricated from the wreckage by emergency crews. Police said he was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and later arrested.

A suspect identified as 47-year-old Kai Ming (Calvin) Lo, of Whitchurch-Stouffville, has been charged with impaired driving, impaired driving over 80 mg, and four counts of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

He is due to appear in court on April 23.

York Regional Police Chief Eric Jolliffe urged residents to report drivers they suspect are impaired.

“Five innocent people, four of them being children, narrowly escaped this collision with their lives yesterday morning due to an impaired driver,” Jolliffe wrote in a news release.

“Your call will save lives.”