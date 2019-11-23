TORONTO -- A man is facing an impaired driving charge after allegedly driving through the fence of a golf club in Oshawa on Friday, seriously injuring a passenger inside the car.

Emergency crews were called to Park Road North and Muriel Avenue, near the Oshawa Golf and Curling Club, around 4:15 p.m after receiving reports of a serious collision.

Investigators say a white pickup truck was travelling southbound on Park Road North and reportedly lost control. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lane of the road before crashing through a fence and flipping over, police said.

A 57-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, sustained serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

In a news release issued Saturday, police said that a 34-year-old man from Whitby has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm in connection with the incident.