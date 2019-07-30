

Codi Wilson and Kayla Goodfield , CTV News Toronto





A 31-year-old man has been taken into police custody under suspicion of impaired driving after allegedly crashing into a drug store and striking a pedestrian in downtown Toronto.

Officers said they are investigating three different scenes in connection with the case, including one at a Shoppers Drug Mart location in the area of Yonge and College streets.

“The first scene was where the 50-year-old male was hit by what we allege to be the 31-year-old driver operating a Honda vehicle,” Sgt. Brett Moore told CTV News Toronto on Tuesday. “This was at Gerrard and Elizabeth streets.”

“The second scene – the location of the arrest by 52 Division – was at Dundas and Elizabeth streets.”

The pedestrian was taken to hospital but their current condition is not known.

Moore added that investigators are not yet clear on how the third scene, the Shoppers Drug Mart location, fits in with the overall timeline.

“It was 12:38 in the morning in essentially the core of the city,” he said. “We are reaching out to the local community and people who were in the area who many have heard or seen what happened to come forward and speak with our investigators.”

There were people inside the 24-hour drug store at the time of the incident, Moore said.

“Luckily no one was injured.”

Hozeir Kazemi, of Toronto, is now facing charges of failure to stop causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of vehicle causing bodily harm and impaired operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm in connection with the investigation.

“Police are asking local residents, businesses, drivers or anyone in the areas who may have observed what happened or have security or dash camera footage of the areas of incidents to contact investigators,” officers said in a news release issued on Tuesday.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).