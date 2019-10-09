

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police say an alleged impaired driver made it easy on them and pulled into the parking lot of a police precinct in Vaughan early Wednesday morning.

Police on Twitter said that officers arriving for the start of their shift spotted a suspected impaired driver somewhere near York Regional Police District #4 headquarters on Rutherford Road near Creditstone Road before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver pulled into their parking lot and was promptly arrested on suspicion of impaired driving.

“We are open for business 24 hours - but coming to us for arrest is a new one,” police wrote on Twitter.

More than 1,600 people are charged with impaired driving in York Region each year.