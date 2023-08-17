Impaired charges laid after boat catches fire and sinks in Hamilton Harbour

Hamilton police have arrested a 28-year-old man from Waterloo after the boat he was operating caught fire and sank in Hamilton Harbour on Wednesday evening.

Police say that just after 8 p.m., officers were called to Pier 8 at 47 Discovery Drive following reports that a 39-foot Bayliner was on fire and sinking.

“The boat had hit the pier when returning to the marina,” police said in a news release.

“Police observed signs of intoxication by the operator and arrested the male. He was charged with operating a vessel while impaired and failing to comply.”

In a photo released by police, the boat can be seen almost fully submerged in water.

Police did not say if any other vessels were damaged as a result of the incident.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.