Photographs have been released of a suspect who police say is visiting Toronto hospitals and stealing personal items belonging to patients and employees.

A woman visiting her injured mother-in-law at Humber River Hospital told CTV News Toronto that they were asleep in a hospital room on April 4 when someone nabbed her coat and wallet.

After reviewing security camera video, the North York-area hospital said they captured images of a woman believed to be involved. The hospital said the suspect entered the hospital posing as a visitor and took “some items.”

“As soon as hospital staff was aware of what had happened, security was called and shortly after that, the police were as well,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Later that same day, Toronto police allege the same woman walked into an employee area at North York General Hospital – about a 15 minute drive from Humber River – and rummaged through employee lockers.

“The woman removed several items of property, including a set of vehicle keys,” police wrote in a news release on Monday.

According to police, the woman subsequently located the vehicle the stolen keys belonged to, got in and drove away.

Two photographs taken from security cameras have been release in an effort to identify a suspect.

Anyone who recognizes the person in the photos, or has any information about the pair of incidents, is being asked to contact Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.