Toronto police are looking to identify two suspects connected to a shooting in the downtown core last month.

On Dec. 12, 2021, police responded to a shooting in the Yonge and Dundas streets area at around 2 a.m.

Police said two men walked westbound on Dundas Street and approached a group of individuals who were standing at Yonge and Dundas streets.

The two men reportedly attempted to rob the group and a fight ensued.

One of the men discharged a firearm, striking a victim in the chest, according to police.

The victim’s injuries are unknown.

Before the shooting, police said the two men entered a gas station convenience store in the area.

Images and video of the suspects have been released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

Both of the men fled on foot eastbound on Dundas Street.