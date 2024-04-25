TORONTO
Toronto

    • Images of suspect, vehicle released in North York sex assault investigation

    Handout by the Toronto Police Service. Handout by the Toronto Police Service.
    Share

    Police have released photos of a suspect and their vehicle as part of an investigation into a sexual assault reported in Toronto’s west end earlier this month.

    Toronto police say officers responded to reports of a sexual assault in the area of Dufferin and Lawrence Avenue West just after 2:30 p.m. on April 14.

    It was reported that a victim had been standing in a residential elevator when a suspect entered and sexually assaulted the victim.

    In a release issued on April 17, Toronto police shared images of the suspect, described as a man in his 30s with a dark moustache. He was wearing a plaid shirt with a white t-shirt underneath, black pants with a white stripe down the side, a black baseball cap, black/white sandals and was carrying a black purse at the time of the incident, they said.

    In a second release issued Thursday, investigators released additional images, of the suspect vehicle, a red 4-door sedan.

    Police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Legendary hockey broadcaster Bob Cole dies at 90: CBC

    Bob Cole, a welcome voice for Canadian hockey fans for a half-century, has died at the age of 90. Cole died Wednesday night in St. John's, N.L., surrounded by his family, his daughter, Megan Cole, told the CBC.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News