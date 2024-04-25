Images of suspect, vehicle released in North York sex assault investigation

Police have released photos of a suspect and their vehicle as part of an investigation into a sexual assault reported in Toronto’s west end earlier this month.

Toronto police say officers responded to reports of a sexual assault in the area of Dufferin and Lawrence Avenue West just after 2:30 p.m. on April 14.

It was reported that a victim had been standing in a residential elevator when a suspect entered and sexually assaulted the victim.

In a release issued on April 17, Toronto police shared images of the suspect, described as a man in his 30s with a dark moustache. He was wearing a plaid shirt with a white t-shirt underneath, black pants with a white stripe down the side, a black baseball cap, black/white sandals and was carrying a black purse at the time of the incident, they said.

In a second release issued Thursday, investigators released additional images, of the suspect vehicle, a red 4-door sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 416-808-3200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).