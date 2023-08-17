Image released of man wanted for indecent act at Warden Station
Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation.
Police say that on Aug. 6, officers responded to a call for an indecent act at Warden TTC subway station in Scarborough.
It’s alleged that a man and another passenger boarded a westbound subway train at Kennedy Station, and while approaching Warden Station, the man committed an indecent act in front of the passenger.
The man then left the subway at Warden Station and fled in an unknown direction, according to police.
Police describe the man as being in his 60s, standing around five-foot-five, with a slim build. He was wearing a teal-coloured baseball hat, blue windbreaker, green golf shirt, dark pants, and was carrying a black satchel at the time of the alleged incident, police say.
A security image of the man has also been released.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Trudeau to convene N.W.T. wildfires meeting amid territorial emergency, evacuation orders
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will convene a meeting to discuss the wildfires in the Northwest Territories, which prompted the evacuation of areas including the capital of Yellowknife.
As Canada's housing market cools, which cities are seeing the highest price per square foot?
While the latest interest rate hikes might be helping to cool real estate activity in Canada, several smaller markets are seeing an annual increase in the average price per square foot of a home, according to a new survey. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of cities with some of the most and least expensive home prices, based on the average cost per square foot.
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
NDP and Green leaders cleared to review secret evidence on foreign meddling attempts
Federal leaders for the New Democrats and Green Party have both received the security clearance they need in order to be briefed on specific allegations of foreign interference attempts in Canadian elections.
Britney Spears' husband files for divorce, source tells AP
Britney Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, has filed for divorce from the superstar 14 months after they were married, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday.
N.W.T. officials order phased evacuation of Yellowknife as wildfire approaches city
Officials in the Northwest Territories have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.
Dogs that mauled 9-year-old girl in Newmarket, Ont. had been reported before attack: animal services
The dogs that mauled a 9-year-old girl Newmarket, Ont. last month while she was viewing puppies for sale with her father had been previously reported to animal services, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Is it sexual assault to secretly record intimate encounter? Ottawa case sparks debate
Secretly filming and sharing footage of consensual sex constitutes a sexual assault, according to an Ottawa judge's recent ruling, sparking a debate over how courts view consent in cases involving technology.
BREAKING | Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
Montreal
-
Woman, 42, seriously injured after falling from roof of car in Montreal's Hochelaga neighbourhood
A woman sustained serious injuries in what Montreal police (SPVM) are calling a hit-and-run in the Hochelaga neighbourhood, after she apparently fell from the roof of a moving car.
-
Multi-vehicle crash sends 4 people to hospital; investigation underway
A serious crash involving at least six vehicles in Montreal's east end sent four people to hospital Wednesday evening, paramedics say.
-
75 per cent of Canadians were infected with COVID-19 by March 2023, study finds
A recent study finds that 75 per cent of the Canadian population had detectable antibodies from COVID-19 through infections by March 2023.
London
-
One man in custody, second sought in Richmond Row shooting
London, Ont. police say one person is in custody and a second suspect remains on the loose after a early morning shooting on Richmond Row.
-
No injuries reported following early morning Old South house fire
Damage is said to be extensive following an early morning house fire in Old South.
-
Will homeless hubs attract an influx of people from other cities seeking support services in London?
As London prepares to launch its quarter-billion dollar plan to address homelessness, concern has been raised at city hall that its success might draw people from other Ontario communities.
Kitchener
-
Guelph police investigating after scooter rider found with life-threatening injuries
Guelph police are investigating after a scooter rider was found by the side of the road with life-threatening head injuries Wednesday night.
-
Staff at local thrift stores say donations are 'really down from where we need them to be'
The rising cost of living could be the reason why many thrift stores in Waterloo Region are seeing a decline in donations this year.
-
Tenants of Guelph apartment fear homelessness as eviction date approaches
Tenants of 90 Carden Street in Guelph are worried they may become homeless as their September eviction date approaches.
Northern Ontario
-
Brampton man charged with abducting 9-year-old in northern Ontario
A 35-year-old man from southern Ontario was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie and charged after allegedly luring and abducting a northern Ontario child.
-
Why gas prices are so high and what to expect in the fall
Inflation has increased, according to Statistics Canada, and gas prices are at least partly to blame. Here's why gas could be costing Canadians more over the next few months.
-
Wanted northern man arrested, charged following an ATV traffic stop
A 36-year-old resident Smooth Rock Falls is facing numerous criminal charges including eight offences under the Highway Traffic Act following a traffic stop on Monday.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canopy Growth sells former Smiths Falls, Ont. chocolate factory back to Hershey Canada
Canopy Growth Corp. says it has entered into an agreement to sell its Hershey Drive facility in Smiths Falls, Ont. to Hershey for $53 million.
-
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
-
Kingston's Hotel Dieu Hospital reducing weekend hours at Urgent Care Centre due to doctor shortage
The Kingston Health Sciences Centre has announced that starting Aug. 26, the Hotel Dieu Hospital's Urgent Care Centre hours will be reduced on Saturdays and Sundays to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Windsor
-
Police release photos of two people in Pierre Ave shooting investigation
Windsor police have released photos and are looking to identify two people possibly related to a daytime shooting on Pierre Avenue.
-
Crews battle working fire on Pillette Road
Windsor firefighters are responding to a working apartment fire in east Windsor.
-
Traveller fined after weapons and cannabis seized at Ambassador Bridge
Canada Border Services Agency officers seized 11 prohibited weapons and various cannabis products at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing between Detroit and Windsor.
Barrie
-
OPP leading stabbing investigation in Springwater
One person has been injured after a stabbing in Springwater Township.
-
'He poses a significant threat,' Barrie police issue rare safety advisory
Barrie police issued a rare community safety advisory about a high-risk offender living in the city.
-
Fatal crash closes roadways in Midland
One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Midland Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Man turns himself in, charged with Christmas Eve homicide in Halifax
A man has been charged with the homicide of 31-year-old Ryan Michael Sawyer that happened on Christmas Eve in Halifax last year.
-
Two to five 'major' hurricanes predicted this year: forecasters
Forecasters are saying this year will likely be an above-normal hurricane season due to warming conditions in the ocean.
-
2 youths arrested for arson tied to school bus fire in Cape Breton
RCMP in Nova Scotia’s Victoria County have arrested two people under the age of 18 with arson for allegedly lighting a school bus on fire.
Calgary
-
Fairmont Palliser guests flood street after fire breaks out in iconic hotel's basement
Hundreds of people were evacuated from the Fairmont Palliser on Wednesday night after a fire broke out in the basement.
-
Calgary's downtown looks to recover as more businesses move to hybrid work model post-pandemic
As more businesses move to the hybrid work model, it's taking a toll on Calgary's economy.
-
N.W.T. officials order phased evacuation of Yellowknife as wildfire approaches city
Officials in the Northwest Territories have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.
Winnipeg
-
Smoky conditions expected to improve later on Thursday: ECCC
Wildfire smoke from forest fires in the northern Prairies and the Northwest Territories continues to cause poor air quality in Manitoba; however, improvements are on the horizon.
-
Police looking for suspect in sexual assault investigation
Winnipeg police are looking for a man who they say sexually assaulted a woman Monday.
-
Canadian National Vimy Memorial vandalized with graffiti
Canada's Veterans Affairs minister is condemning vandalism to the Canadian National Vimy Memorial in France.
Vancouver
-
Engine trouble takes BC Ferries vessel out of service for 2nd time in less than a month
BC Ferries cancelled several sailings between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland Wednesday because of a "mechanical issue" with a vessel that also had to be briefly taken out of service last month.
-
Heat wave and dry winds causing 'extreme' fire behaviour: BC Wildfire Service
The British Columbia Wildfire Service says hot and dry weather is contributing to “extreme fire behaviour” in the southern Interior as a ridge of high pressure settled over the province this week, sending temperatures soaring and further drying fuel in the forests.
-
B.C. officials to provide update on wildfire, drought situation
In the wake of a multi-day, record-breaking heat wave in B.C., officials are set to provide an update on the province's wildfire and drought situation Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Here's what wildfires in the Northwest Territories look like from outer space
NASA has released new photos taken from space showing thick columns of smoke billowing from the numerous large wildfires fires across the Northwest Territories
-
N.W.T. officials order phased evacuation of Yellowknife as wildfire approaches city
Officials in the Northwest Territories have ordered residents of Yellowknife to evacuate as wildfires burn just outside the city's borders.
-
Edmonton and area offering support for hundreds fleeing N.W.T. wildfires
By Sunday at 3 p.m., the sky over Fort Smith, N.W.T., was "darker than midnight," resident Richard Funk says.