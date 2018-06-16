

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Peel police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect vehicle in a daylight stabbing at a plaza in Mississauga on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred at the Derry Village Square Plaza near Derry Road and McLaughlin Road at around 4:45 p.m.

Police say that a 30-year-old man was found at the scene with a single stab wound. He was initially rushed to hospital in critical condition, however his condition was later changed to serious but non-life threatening.

‘In a news release issued early Saturday morning, Peel police said that they are searching for a dark metallic grey Volkswagen Golf GTI that two suspects reportedly fled the scene in. They said that the vehicle has after-market detailing and a large scratch to the passenger side front bumper.

The male driver of the vehicle is described as white, 20 to 30 years old, approximately five-foot-eight with a medium build and short hair. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, a light-coloured T-shirt with white writing on the back, dark pants and dark shoes.

The male passenger of the vehicle is described as white, 20 to 30 years old, approximately five-foot-nine with a thin build and straight shoulder-length dark hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with white writing on the bank, dark pants and dark shoes.

Police are urging anyone who was in the area who may have dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.